Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 971,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Laidlaw raised their target price on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Affimed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 82,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.