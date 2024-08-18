Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

AEVA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Several research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

