Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %
AEVA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.
