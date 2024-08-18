Aergo Price Tops $0.0894 on Top Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Aergo has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aergo has a market cap of $39.79 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Aergo
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.
Aergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
