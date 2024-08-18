ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

