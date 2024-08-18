Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,958. The company has a market cap of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Accuray

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 708,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

