Acala Token Price Hits $0.0556 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $56.77 million and $2.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,920.38 or 0.99948979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

