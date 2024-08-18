AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.84

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $3.36. AC Immune shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 60,549 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $333.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

