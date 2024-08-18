490 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 253.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 67.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

