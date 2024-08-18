3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.05. 3,812,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,996. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

