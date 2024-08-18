31 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
FCNCA stock opened at $2,048.29 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,817.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,686.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.