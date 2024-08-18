3,011 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

