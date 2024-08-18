2,306 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.03. 2,452,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,195. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

