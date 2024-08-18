1,844 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 199,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

