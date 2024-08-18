11,500 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.28. 281,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

