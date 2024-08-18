10,976 Shares in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 377,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 458,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 166,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DocGo stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 644,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,959. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Read Our Latest Report on DCGO

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.