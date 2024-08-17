Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Lowered by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up 0.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.90. 1,699,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.24 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.