Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $251.47 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,393,945,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,821,859,216 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.