Zentry (ZENT) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Zentry has a market cap of $93.04 million and $6.01 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zentry alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zentry

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,690,521,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,793,155,774 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,690,521,739.680347 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01593545 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,368,858.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zentry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zentry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.