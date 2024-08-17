Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zapata Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

Zapata Computing stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. Zapata Computing has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zapata Computing will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.16% of Zapata Computing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.

