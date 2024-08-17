Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

