Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Purchases $127,608.00 in Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.