York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.23

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $26.60. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 13,837 shares traded.

York Traditions Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

