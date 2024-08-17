XYO Reaches Market Cap of $60.93 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.93 million and approximately $400,353.25 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,187.88 or 1.00009785 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00452051 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $342,577.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

