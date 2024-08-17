Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock remained flat at $18.20 on Friday. 231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

