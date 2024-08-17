Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

