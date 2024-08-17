Wrapped XDC Price Tops $0.0264 on Exchanges (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $79,625.57 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,091,230 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 265,091,229.509758. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02636823 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $73,041.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

