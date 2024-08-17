Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0550 on Top Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $16,705.22 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.7744698. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05365898 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,766.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars.

