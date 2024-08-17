Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Reaches $20.38

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Wrapped AVAX has a market cap of $134.29 million and $28.48 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for $20.38 or 0.00034435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,589,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,617,929.60811042. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.30825145 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $44,775,987.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

