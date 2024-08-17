WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.12. 245,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,118,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 579.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,133 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $13,730,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

