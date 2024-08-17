WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.33. Approximately 65,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 391,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSOE. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 364.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,026,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,466 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 908,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 137,632 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

