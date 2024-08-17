WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 8,128,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,061,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

