Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

