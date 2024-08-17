Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
