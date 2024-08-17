WHY Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. WHY has a total market capitalization of $91.53 million and $9.45 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHY has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHY alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About WHY

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000022 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,916,849.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.