Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $690.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.