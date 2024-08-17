Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of WU opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

