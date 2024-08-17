Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $10.66. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 347,743 shares.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
