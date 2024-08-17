Wells Fargo & Company Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $49.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.27.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 269.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of APA by 70.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

