Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix Price Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

