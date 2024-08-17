Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.19.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $146.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.