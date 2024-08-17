Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Immunome Price Performance

Immunome stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

