WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WBTN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

WBTN stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,541,000.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

