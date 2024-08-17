Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $59.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

