Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $30.88 million and $869,873.10 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,169,484 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

