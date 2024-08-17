Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,752,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

