WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their target price on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get WaFd alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 304,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.52.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WaFd by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,261,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,430,000 after buying an additional 123,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.