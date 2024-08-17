Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Wabash National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.4 %

WNC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 502,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,507. The stock has a market cap of $861.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNC. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

