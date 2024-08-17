Vow Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.86 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Vow has a market capitalization of $29.86 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 76.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

