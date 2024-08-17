Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.22

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 17932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

