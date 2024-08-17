Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €29.53 ($32.45) and last traded at €29.45 ($32.36). 1,346,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.25 ($32.14).

Vonovia Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.72 and its 200-day moving average is €27.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

