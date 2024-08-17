Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,001.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vital Farms news, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 2,597 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $105,723.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,001.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,840 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VITL stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 1,421,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

